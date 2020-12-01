 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Has the team written off 2021?
0 comments

Has the team written off 2021?

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Q: Have the Cardinals written off 2021 as (not being) serious contenders, making them ready for a reboot after the next collective bargaining agreement?

A: They have not. I asked that question. Ownership and the front office pushed back hard. It made for quite the exchange on a recent Zoom with the front office. I contend it's a fair question on whether it's wise for them just to contend, or if this year offers the best excuse to step back, reassess, and then surge forward for 2022. They disagree. Clearly.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports