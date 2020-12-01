Has the team written off 2021?

Q: Have the Cardinals written off 2021 as (not being) serious contenders, making them ready for a reboot after the next collective bargaining agreement?
A: They have not. I asked that question. Ownership and the front office pushed back hard. It made for quite the exchange on a recent Zoom with the front office. I contend it's a fair question on whether it's wise for them just to contend, or if this year offers the best excuse to step back, reassess, and then surge forward for 2022. They disagree. Clearly.
