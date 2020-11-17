Have Cardinals learned their lesson?

Q: If the Cardinals have learned their lesson about contracts and 30-plus year-old players, shouldn't they let Molina and Wainwright walk if they want two-year deals?
A: Wainwright has been cool with one-year deals for two consecutive seasons, so I'm not sure why he would demand something different now. He could get more guaranteed money this season because of how well he pitched last season. But there's a precedent there.
Molina wants two years, and he's made that clear, and I think it's what he will eventually get from the Cardinals. That second year very well might be what keeps other teams in the background of these talks.
The Cardinals factor legacy into contracts. That might change, but I don't think it's going to pivot on Yadier Molina, even during a pandemic. Not after the Matt Carpenter extension. It would be a public relations problem to draw the line of change there.
Molina has made his term hopes clear. The pay cut he's willing to accept from the $20 million per season his expiring contract rewards him now will be the interesting part. And, seeing how things are shaping up in New York City, it's fair to wonder if Molina's market could be improved by the Mets and Yankees looking for catchers. That would be bad news for the Redbirds.
