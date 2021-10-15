Haven Hunters

When 1 p.m. Oct. 16 • Where Meets at Strauss Park, at the corner of Washington and North Grand boulevards • How much $60 for teams of six • More info 314-621-6507; havenofgracestl.org

Register your team to complete safe and fun challenges in this annual fundraiser for Haven of Grace, which serves pregnant and homeless women. The hunt runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and as challenges are tallied, you can enjoy live music by the Bronx Cheers and street tacos from Lucha II Authentic Mexican Food. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Oct. 15. By Valerie Schremp Hahn