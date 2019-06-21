Description: Since 1986, HDIS has been taking care of our customers’ needs with the simple goal of making their lives a little easier. Unlike other mail order medical supply companies, we are a “business family” dedicated to the well-being of our customers. Driven by our core values of honesty, integrity, superior customer service, our culture fosters the same compassion and caring to our customers that we offer to members of our own families.
Sector: Medical supplies
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1986
Employees: 297
Interesting Facts: Over 30 years ago, Bruce Grench started HDIS in the basement of a home in Webster Groves. Today we are a growing company with over 250 employees and still committed to our customers and each other as we were back then. HDIS is excited to continue a success of growth, while ensuring we continue to make a difference to our customers. What makes us stand out as an organization is our employees. We have people from all different walks of life. What makes them unique is that they focus on a common goal...treating our customers, and each other, like family. It is an awesome feeling to see people come together like that.
Website: hdis.com