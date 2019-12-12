If Christmastown hired an HR director to run seminars on diversity and harassment, a lot of its problems could have been avoided. Head elf is not a bad guy; he’s just clinging to old-fashioned ideas about the workplace. Like, you should work all the time and be grateful you have a job. He doesn’t hate Hermey’s dentistry; he just doesn’t see yet how he needs it. He does show that he is capable of change, finally allowing Hermey to hang a shingle at the end. But let’s be blunt: Head elf is a nightmare boss, unable to contain his rage toward his underlings, and he needs to get an early package.