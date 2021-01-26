Heading to Jupiter

Q: Which former Cardinals are making the trip to Jupiter this spring?
A: Minimal, if any. The Cardinals are going to reduce crowd size for workouts, and that means that they're going to have fewer of these "guest" coaches on site -- for their health and to follow MLB and local policies. Another factor: The Cardinals have laid off or not renewed the contracts of the special assistants to the general manager who were former players. That has included Jim Edmonds, Chris Carpenter, Ryan Ludwick, and Braden Looper, to list a few who have been around in spring training. Edmonds may be present as part of the broadcast crew, but that's to be determined, as is most everything when it comes to the specifics of who, when and how spring training will operate.