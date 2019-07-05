Subscribe for 99¢
When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$350 • More info livenation.com

Heart may be headlining Wednesday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, but we have our eyes on Sheryl Crow. The Kennett, Mo., native is gearing up for the Aug. 30 release of ”Threads,” an album of collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Sting, Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, St. Vincent, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., Joe Walsh and several more. By Kevin C. Johnson