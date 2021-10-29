 Skip to main content
Heather Clark
When 7 p.m. Nov. 2 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Newly out in paperback, “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath,” a lengthy biography of poet Plath, was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize. In it, Heather Clark shines light on the extraordinary talent, feverish work ethic and emotional turmoil of a literary star. The biographer hopes to give a “richer,” “less pathological” portrait of the woman whose death by suicide has often overshadowed her work. By Jane Henderson

