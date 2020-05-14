On the “Heavyweight” podcast, host Jonathan Goldstein plays a sweet-but-sarcastic conduit for everyday folks who want to resolve some issue from their past, like middle school angst or romantic ghosting. But in “Rob” (Episode 16), Goldstein pairs with his pal Rob Corddry — late of “The Daily Show” — to determine if, as Rob claims, he broke his arm as a child. His family recalls no such event. I first listened to this when I was jogging; I laughed so hard that I had to stop on the sidewalk to collect myself. The interstitials of “Heavyweight” are as funny as the storyline, including Goldstein’s friend Jackie, a recurring foil. No broken-bone spoilers here, but Corddry does succeed in getting an emotionally reluctant Goldstein to say, “I love you.” By Colleen Schrappen
