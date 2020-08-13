You have permission to edit this article.
Helium Comedy Club reopens at St. Louis Galleria

Tables are kept empty June 11, 2020, to allow for social distancing at Helium Comedy Club. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Audience members laugh during Tony Roberts' performance June 11, 2020, at Helium Comedy Club. 

St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • 314-727-1260; heliumcomedyclub.com

Reservations • Required; tables with parties of two, three or four only

Hours • Showtimes vary

Capacity • Reduced, with tables spaced to allow social distancing

PPE • Masks required while entering, exiting or away from table; temperature checks at entrance

Helium Comedy Club at the St. Louis Galleria resumed shows in June with touring artists including Tony Roberts, Nikki Glaser, Corey Holcomb, Michael Colyar, Lavell Crawford, Shane Gillis, Ms. Pat and Aries Spears. Overall, the experience felt safe, and the room has been more comfortable than in pre-pandemic times, since patrons no longer are stacked on top of one another. Since attending the reopening show, I’ve returned several times. Food and beverage offerings are reduced, with items served on disposable plates and cups, and there is a contactless option for ordering. It was all easy peasy. By Kevin C. Johnson

