Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Chesterfield native Amy Guo left her corporate marketing job in Seattle to return to St. Louis and open Hello Poke alongside her husband, Dan Jensen. Jensen, a restaurant-industry veteran, was managing a food hall in Seattle, which helped the couple connect with City Foundry’s developers.

At Hello Poke, diners build their own poke bowls by choosing a base (rice or greens), a protein (e.g., tuna, salmon, tofu) and toppings (ginger, jalapeño, green onion, et al.).

Guo saw an opening for another poke concept in St. Louis. The Hawaiian dish was her favorite lunch option at her 9-to-5 job.

“It was just like a really quick, fresh option that you could have, especially if you're just stuck in an office all day,” she says.

City Foundry’s delayed debut led Guo and Jensen to launch a second restaurant concept independent of the food hall: Sando Shack, a food truck that serves chicken katsu sandos and other Japanese-style sandwiches.