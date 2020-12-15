 Skip to main content
Help for the Cardinals in 2021
Help for the Cardinals in 2021

Q: What will your columns be like if the Cardinals go into next season without having upgraded their offense in some way?

A: They will be asking why fans should support a team that let its strength (defense) get worse while ignoring its weakness (offense) again. They will be asking why the Cardinals put such an emphasis on getting fans back in the stands to get their preferred business model back up and running, yet show a seeming disinterest in building an offense -- even when so many options abound at affordable prices -- that makes people want to come to games. I think those are fair points, and I've raised them. It doesn't matter if it happens before Christmas or before spring training starts. Significant help does not have to equal expensive help, not if the Cardinals can make the right calls. There are so, so, so many offensive additions out there at all price ranges that could help lift this team's lineup toward a league-average amount of runs. Bargains abound. Short term ones, too. It's clear the Cardinals are eyeing 2022 as a chance to get some bad money off the books and usher in a new era that they hope is fueled by some young talent that is nearing the majors, and they should have much more financial freedom than to supplement that talent from the outside. But giving the Cardinals a free pass on not finding some ways to improve this offense when they say they want 2021 to matter is  lowering the standard too much.

 

 

