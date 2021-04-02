 Skip to main content
Hemingway's St. Louis connections
Hemingway's St. Louis connections

Ernest Hemingway's marriages to three women from St. Louis are part of a documentary airing next week on PBS. For Sunday's STL Life section, book editor Jane Henderson writes about the women who "shaped the trajectory of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century."

Also in STL Life, Valerie Schremp Hahn visits three Catholic shrines in the St. Louis area that have fascinating histories.

And if you're returning to downtown for the Cardinals home opener next week, restaurant critic Ian Froeb has an update on where to find food near Busch Stadium.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

