When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-577-5100; mobot.org
To honor the 219th birthday of Missouri Botanical Garden founder Henry Shaw, enjoy free admission to the garden, performances by Bob Kramer’s Marionettes, visits with “Henry Shaw” himself, a chance to sign a giant birthday card, and special tree-themed activities and docent-led tours. Admission to the children’s garden, the Butterfly House in Chesterfield and the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit is also free. By Valerie Schremp Hahn