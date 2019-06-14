Herbaria Soap

2016 Marconi Avenue; free; herbariasoap.com/store.html
This local tour involves a different type of “bar hopping.” More than 60 varieties of natural bars of soap and other personal products such as deodorants and DEET-free insect repellent are made in this boutique shop. But the fact that no artificial fragrances, colors or preservatives are used does not mean you will not be able to sniff the pleasant scents emanating from this small factory, even before you walk in.
Tours are offered almost as soon as a shopper enters, and you leave with a chemistry lesson, a free bar of soap and a lot of friendly tail wagging from Soapy, the store dog.