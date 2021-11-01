'Here and Now 2022'

Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has an update on the constantly evolving Kenny Chesney concert coming to Busch Stadium: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce join the lineup for the May 7 show, which originally was scheduled for 2020 with different acts. That's along with a whole slew of other St. Louis concert announcements today.
And Jalea, a Peruvian restaurant, will open this winter in St. Charles, restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports. The family business is led by siblings Andrew Cisneros and Samantha “Mimi” Cisneros.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor