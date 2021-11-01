 Skip to main content
'Here and Now 2022'
'Here and Now 2022'

Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has an update on the constantly evolving Kenny Chesney concert coming to Busch Stadium: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce join the lineup for the May 7 show, which originally was scheduled for 2020 with different acts. That's along with a whole slew of other St. Louis concert announcements today. 

And Jalea, a Peruvian restaurant, will open this winter in St. Charles, restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports. The family business is led by siblings Andrew Cisneros and Samantha “Mimi” Cisneros.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

