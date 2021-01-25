 Skip to main content
Here come the mummies
Rainy days and Mondays always get me down, but the St. Louis Science Center's announcement today about a traveling exhibition of more than 125 mummies brought a ray of sunshine.

Other good news: Illustrator Michaela Goade became the first Native American to win the Caldecott Medal for best children's picture story. 

Plus: Check out what our Best Bets have in store for the rest of the week, learn how TV writers are trying to curb the pandemic and look ahead to some postponed events from 2020 that — fingers crossed — will happen this year.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

