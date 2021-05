Memorial Day weekend is here — the unofficial start of summer. And while things still look a bit different this year, there are plenty of things to do. The St. Louis County Greekfest is back, as a drive-thru event. Swimming pools are opening again for fun in the sun. And Murphy Lee, Reggie Son, Dave Grelle and others are bringing music to City Foundry STL. Check our Best Bets for opera, ballet, author events and more.