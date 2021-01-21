Here's your Entertainment Extra!

We've made a few changes to your weekly newsletter from Go! Magazine and the Post-Dispatch. The Go! Sneak Peek is now Entertainment Extra, and it will land in your inbox every weekday. (Maybe weekends eventually, but baby steps.) We're all looking to fill a little more downtime these days, and our daily dispatches will feature the best of Go! Magazine, plus other content we think you should see — TV and movie reviews, restaurant headlines, fun ways to keep the family busy and more.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor