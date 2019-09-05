When 8 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday • Where Various locations in Hermann, Mo. • How much Free • More info hermannjazz.com
The fifth annual Hermann Wine & Jazz Festival kicks off with Friends of Aaron at 8 p.m. Friday at Hermann 1837 Bar. Saturday includes a jazz panel at 12:30 p.m., Mo E. All-Stars featuring Cheri Evans at 2 p.m., Two Times True at 3:30 p.m., Jim Manley Brass Attitude at 5 p.m., Bach to the Future at 6:30 p.m. and headliners the Bosman Twins at 8 p.m. On Sunday, John Berkemeyer’s Big Band plays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gasconade County Courthouse. By Kevin C. Johnson