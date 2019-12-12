There is a scene about 35 minutes into the story where Rudolph tells Yukon and Hermey he is too dangerous for them to be seen with. But his friends aren’t having it. Hermey says: “It’s settled, then,” clicks off the light and is sawing wood in 0.6 seconds. This is an elf in full.
You think his arc is about staying true to himself. But no. It’s about staying true to his friends. By the end of the story, he’s on all fours luring a monster out of his cave with pig squeals and scrubbing in for an emergency tooth extraction. What?
One quibble: He leaves the elf choir tenor section high and dry by skipping rehearsal, provoking a rage-storm by Head Elf. It was the one time where Hermey left his friends in peril. Hermey is one of the story’s three pillars, but the dropoff is steep from here.