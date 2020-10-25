 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hey [-FIRSTNAME-]!
0 comments

Hey [-FIRSTNAME-]!

Subscribe for $1 a month
Aisha Sultan

My hair is no longer this color. It's the first time in my life I've lightened it. 

We're just a few days out from a Big National Event happening soon, and I am feeling a little maxed out on thinking about it. So, I'm going to keep this note as politics-free as possible, which is saying a lot since I'm a hard-core political junkie and Twitter-addict who reads the internets 24/7.

But, we all need to take a little break once in a while, and I want to share mine with you.

Aisha Sultan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch features columnist and writer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRONT OFFICE
Online

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer,…

YADIER MOLINA
Online

YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-fo…

MATT CARPENTER
Online

MATT CARPENTER

Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood ou…

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Online

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody …

PAUL DEJONG
Online

PAUL DEJONG

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 a…

LANE THOMAS
Online

LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 str…

TYLER O'NEILL
Online

TYLER O'NEILL

He made strides tracking fly balls in left field. His plate discipline improved slightly as he reduced his strikeout rate and improved his wal…

MATT WIETERS
Online

MATT WIETERS

He came through in crunch time, going 7-for-23 in September with four RBIs and a .755 OPS while chipping in on doubleheader days. Wieters sold…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports