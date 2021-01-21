Hey there — hope you’re doing awesome today!

I’m Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman (or Ben when I’m trying to come up with something that rhymes with a number). I host a weekday 10 a.m. video called “Ten Hochman,” which is a fun way for me to breakdown St. Louis sports and pop culture.
Each episode is something different. One day could be my thoughts on who the Cardinals should get in free agency (Joc Pederson), while the next day could be determining the best Kevin Costner baseball movie (Bull Durham). Always a mix of Cards, Blues, Mizzou and SLU. And each episode, we’ll celebrate celebrity birthdays and choose a random Cards baseball card from an old hat (and I’ll share a fun tidbit about the former Cardinal, possibly even reenacting his batting stance).
I’m happy to have you along for the ride. In this newsletter you’ll get the weekday “Ten Hochman” video in you inbox, as well as links to my sports columns from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
And if you have you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to e-mail me: bhochman@post-dispatch.com.
— Benjamin Hochman, sports columnist
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
p.s. Not your cup of ephemeral tea? No problem. Just click the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email.