Description: At Hillsboro Area Hospital, our mission is to positively affect the health and well being of the communities we serve. We are dedicated to providing outstanding, affordable and personalized care. As the leading health care provider for Montgomery County and the Hillsboro community, we are honored to serve our neighbors with compassion, utilizing the most advanced technology available.
Our pledge of excellence: community comes first; service that is compassionate, professional and fosters healing; teamwork between staff, patient, family and community; excellence in all areas of health care delivery; respect patient rights, privacy, diversity and dignity; stewardship in how we accomplish our organization’s goals.
Sector: Health care
Headquarters: Hillsboro, Ill.
Year Founded: 1916
Employees: 244
Interesting Facts: We have been partners with The Studer Group for the last 13 years. In a field of over 850 healthcare associated with Studer Group, Hillsboro Area Hospital was the only one to earn two awards in 2013. In 2018, the Hospital received the Excellence in Employee Engagement Award.
Studer Group awards are based on the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey, a national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care. HCAHPS (pronounced "H-caps") is a survey instrument and data collection methodology for measuring patients' perceptions of their hospital experience.
Hillsboro Area hospital's "most improved" award was based on HCAHPS composite score increases from 2010-2011 to 2011-12, and their "communication of medications" award was based on HCAHPS composite results from 2011-2012.
Studer Group is an outcomes-based healthcare performance improvement firm that works with over 850 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and beyond, teaching them how to achieve, sustain, and accelerate exceptional clinical, operational and financial results.
Hillsboro Area Hospital: Working to make a difference in the lives of our patients.
Vision: HAH will partner with our community to continue to be recognized as a leading provider of high quality, affordable and personalized healthcare and wellness serves.
Company Values:
Service: Service is provided in a compassionate, friendly, professional, and caring environment fostering health and wellness.
Community: The health and welfare of the community come first.
Teamwork: Patients, family, staff, and community resources actively participate in collaboration.
Excellence: In pursuit of excellence, we value quality in care, customer service, safety, innovations and continuous learning.
Respect: We respect the rights, privacy, diversity and dignity of the individual.
Stewardship: Integrity and financial viability are necessary to accomplish our mission, achieve our vision and live by our values.
Website: hillsboroareahospital.org