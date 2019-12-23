Hiro Asian Kitchen and Winslow's Home

I include these two restaurants with asterisks attached. Hiro Asian Kitchen closed in May after a 6-year run in downtown west. Chef and owner Bernie Lee soon opened a new restaurant, Akar in Clayton, which I included on my list of the year's best new restaurants. Still, I will miss the pork ramen and especially the spicy seafood ramen that Lee served at Hiro.
The one-of-a-kind Winslow's Home, a casual farm-to-table restaurant and reimagined general store, closed in October after 11 years in University City. However, the space has already reopened as Winslow's Table under the ownership of Michael and Tara Gallina of the acclaimed Vicia.