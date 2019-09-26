History Made
This summer the St. Louis Blues made history. Starting next month you'll be able to see some of that history in person when you #FindYourselfHere.
When Tuesday through Jan. 26 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
June 12, 2019, will go down in St. Louis history: It’s the day the Blues first won their first Stanley Cup. The Missouri History Museum worked with the hockey team to produce “History Made,” an exhibition of more than 20 team artifacts from the playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final. By Valerie Schremp Hahn