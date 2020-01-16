Hit the ice for yourself

Kiener Plaza serves as “celebration point east” for NHL All-Star Week, with events centered on a temporary ice rink. From 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, a One Nation Celebration will include giveaways, raffles, face painting and more. Charles Glenn will perform free concerts at 1 and 3 p.m.

From noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26, St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey invites kids ages 4 to 9 to learn basic hockey skills such as passing, stick-handling and shooting, and they will get a chance to play some pond hockey. The experience is free, but registration is required at nhl.com/blues/community/winterfest-hockey.

Players will compete in Winterfest 3-on-3 Hockey Classic games throughout the week, with a championship this Saturday. Games are played from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Jan. 22-26, the rink will be open daily for public skating. Admission is free, and skate rental is $12 adults and $7 for ages 3-15. The rink is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Kids can rent skates for free on Friday, courtesy of the Blues.

Where Kiener Plaza • How much $7-$12 • More info archpark.org/events/winterfest