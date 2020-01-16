You are the owner of this article.
Hit the ice for yourself
New Year's Eve at Kiener Plaza

Skaters hit the ice Dec. 31, 2019, for Winterfest at Kiener Plaza.

Kiener Plaza serves as “celebration point east” for NHL All-Star Week, with events centered on a temporary ice rink. From 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, a One Nation Celebration will include giveaways, raffles, face painting and more. Charles Glenn will perform free concerts at 1 and 3 p.m.

From noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26, St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey invites kids ages 4 to 9 to learn basic hockey skills such as passing, stick-handling and shooting, and they will get a chance to play some pond hockey. The experience is free, but registration is required at nhl.com/blues/community/winterfest-hockey.

Players will compete in Winterfest 3-on-3 Hockey Classic games throughout the week, with a championship this Saturday. Games are played from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Jan. 22-26, the rink will be open daily for public skating. Admission is free, and skate rental is $12 adults and $7 for ages 3-15. The rink is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Kids can rent skates for free on Friday, courtesy of the Blues.

Where Kiener Plaza • How much $7-$12 • More info archpark.org/events/winterfest

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

