Hockey paints the town a new color

Downtown was a raucous sea of blue for a change.
Four times since the St. Louis Blues’ inaugural game on Oct. 11, 1967, the St. Louis Cardinals have won the World Series. With every Series win, swarms of Redbirds fans gathered to celebrate.
This year was the puckheads’ turn.
The nerve-wracking buildup to the Blues’ first Stanley Cup climaxed June 12 with a remarkably easy 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins. At 9:41 p.m., 52 years of yearning erupted in shouts, horns and fireworks throughout St. Louis. And, of course, endless refrains of the 1982 pop song “Gloria,” the season’s fight song turned victory anthem.
“I was starting to think I wouldn’t live to see this,” said Jim Walsh, one of 18,400 fans who watched the game in Boston on the jumbo screen in the Enterprise Center. “We’ve waited so, so, so long.”
Walsh was 9 years old in 1967.
Such stories were legion as fans in blue jammed downtown June 15 for a parade down Market Street. Happy people were 10 deep. It took almost two hours to reach the Gateway Arch, where Blues players lifted the Stanley Cup to an overflow crowd across the park lawn.
Bob Plager, beloved veteran of the Blues’ first seasons, spoke for them all: “This year, I got my parade.”
In National Hockey League tradition, each member of a winning team gets the cup for a day to take where he wishes. St. Louis became a buzzing rumor mill of cup sightings and future locations.
Hometown Blues hero Pat Maroon, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scooped toasted ravioli from the cup at Charlie Gitto’s restaurant. It was seen in the top of the Arch, at the Missouri Botanical Garden, with the Clydesdales, at the giant ketchup bottle in Collinsville and the grave of Plager’s brother, Barclay, in Creve Coeur.
Best of all, Laila Anderson, the pre-teen superfan and team favorite, was on the ice with the Blues in Boston for the victory ceremony. She got to kiss the cup.