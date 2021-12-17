When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $39; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-941-6309; metrotix.com

Chamber Music Society’s “Holiday Hoopla” concert will be presented twice in person at the Sheldon with a virtual concert available Dec. 28. The program includes Schiassi’s Symphony in D Major, Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” Charpentier’s “Noels sur les intruments,” and Handel’s Overture from “Judas Maccabeus,” among other offerings. By Daniel Durchholz