Holiday in the Park

When Various dates, Nov. 21-Jan. 3 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis

Six Flags St. Louis drapes the park with more than 1 million twinkling lights for the holiday season. Visitors can ride the park’s usual attractions, plus take in a live, holiday-themed show, grab a socially-distanced photo with Santa, listen to Mrs. Claus tell a holiday story from the train, savor holiday treats and pause for photos among several festive scenes.