Delmar Loop
We have festivities on the Delmar Loop all day Saturday! Here's wha... t's happening throughout the day: The Holiday Market & Bazaar from 10AM - 2PM is packed with hand-crafted food and goods, a large event tent with heaters, live music by Tom Halloran, free Schlafly beer samples, a Mimosa bar, warm drinks and kids can even visit Santa and make an ornament, too!
When Holiday market is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Kwanzaa celebration is 5-7 p.m. Saturday • Where U. City Farmers Market, 6655 Delmar Boulevard, University City; St. Louis Artworks, 5959 Delmar Boulevard • How much Free • More info visittheloop.com
Warm up at the Loop’s Holiday Market and Kwanzaa Celebration this weekend. At the market, shop for farm-fresh and handcrafted goods while enjoying cozy fires, a mimosa bar and hot cocoa. Later in the day, stroll to St. Louis Artworks’ Kwanzaa Celebration for live music and a fashion show to celebrate the African holiday, which is observed Dec. 26-Jan. 1. By Monica Obradovic