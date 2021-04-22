HOLLY
The publication date of this special edition of the STL 100 marks 400 days since the last time I ate inside a restaurant dining room. As you can imagine, the seventh annual STL 100 is a vastly different kind of project from the previous six.
I have eaten many great takeout meals over the past 400 days, from both old favorites and restaurants that managed to open during the pandemic, but it isn’t yet the time — and the 2021 STL 100 isn’t the place — for a return to reviews, stars and rankings.
Instead, my colleagues and I wanted to celebrate the people, restaurants and foods we love and have missed. You will find stories of pandemic endurance, pivots and community stories. There are chats about cevapi and snoots, zero-proof cocktails and toasted ravioli, seasoning turkey and shipping chocolate.
Even a robust 100 items — well, 99 after this introduction — can’t cover all of our enthusiasms. We know you will suggest what should be Nos. 101, 102, 103 …
We will keep eating and talking and writing about St. Louis foods and restaurants and the people who make them.
And, as for myself, after the past 400 days, I’m hungrier than ever. By Ian Froeb
There were projects that had already been underway for months (Logan Ely’s the Lucky Accomplice; see No. 7) or more than a year (acclaimed chef Ben Grupe’s solo debut, Tempus).
Some concepts leaned into the moment with takeout-only storefronts (Jason Lamont’s Love at First Bite in St. Ann). Others made unabashedly splashy debuts (Casa Don Alfonso and Tony’s in Clayton, see No. 10).
In a year when we were primed for restaurant closures — and counted more than we would have liked — the number of restaurants that opened in spite of the pandemic was as heartening as it was surprising. By Ian Froeb
"They’ve been knocking on the door every day, asking when I’m opening,” Joe Dixon told the Post-Dispatch last November as he prepared to debut Dixon’s BBQ in Overland.
Dixon was talking about his restaurant’s new neighbors, but he just as well could have been addressing all of us who had been craving his signature burnt ends and chicken tips since he had closed midtown’s Dixon Smoke Co. in 2018.
Restaurant comebacks are not unheard of, but they should never be taken for granted.
Dixon’s returned after two years and change. Midtown movers-and-shakers lunch institution Beffa’s had been silent for nine years when it reopened in March 2020.
Fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa was in high school when his parents closed the original restaurant, ending a 113-year run. After studying real estate and finance in college, he decided he wanted to take a shot at bringing the family business back.
“My dad was all for it,” he told the Post-Dispatch this year. “And my mom was like, ‘Uh, are you crazy?’”
This year has already teased another possible comeback. Anthony Ellerson staged a February-long pop-up of the Kitchen Sink, the acclaimed Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant he operated from 2012 to 2017.
This summer, Ellerson told the Post-Dispatch in February, “the Kitchen Sink will be back 100%.” By Ian Froeb
Where Dixon’s BBQ, 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1
Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com
No one knows exactly what the post-pandemic dining landscape will look like — or when the post-pandemic period will begin — so I admire the courage of the restaurants betting on at least some demand for a luxury experience.
Fine-dining institution Tony’s, which relocated in March from downtown to the Centene Plaza tower in Clayton, boasts a dining room with $2,300 chairs and a wall-sized painting commissioned from Los Angeles artist America Martin.
Meanwhile, the nearby Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has turned to a Michelin-starred establishment, Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy, for its new restaurant, Casa Don Alfonso. By Ian Froeb
Where Tony’s, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-231-7007; tonysstlouis.com
Where Casa Don Alfonso, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1496; casadonalfonsostlouis.com
While the pandemic might have disrupted the literal meaning of “counter service” in some cases, the format remains a force in St. Louis dining, from the curries and dosas of the Curry Club in Chesterfield to the kimbap, rice bowls, and Korean soups and stews at Sides of Seoul in Overland to the nationally acclaimed Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves. More recent additions to the category include two Central West End standouts: ReVoaked Sandwiches from chef Stephan Ledbetter (Oaked, the Gamlin Restaurant Group) and Zenwich, with ramen and sandwiches from Blue Ocean Sushi owner Chai Ploentham. By Ian Froeb
Jack Parker, the longtime owner of O’Connell’s Pub, died last year. But I’d like to recognize another death in the O’Connell’s family: Kenny Thone, who died behind the bar he tended for 14 years.
After Thone’s fatal heart attack in 2015, friends, acquaintances and regulars at the bar were effusive with fond memories and praise about what a good man he was.
I never saw it. I was not a regular enough customer to be a regular. It was my experience that he was massively impassive, that even the smallest attempt to be interested in me would not be worth the effort it would cost him.
And yet.
And yet there was something about the man that spoke to a reserve of hidden greatness. Something about him that showed him to be the consummate bartender. Something about him that made me want to break down his wall of reserve.
A photograph of Thone hangs behind the bar at O’Connell’s. Whenever I am there, I raise my glass and give him a silent nod of respect. By Daniel Neman
Where O’Connell’s Pub, 4652 Shaw Avenue • More info 314-773-6600; oconnells-pub.com
What are the “best new restaurants” of the past year? I don’t know. Frankly, with vaccination ongoing and many dining rooms operating below 100% capacity (and some remaining temporarily closed), it doesn’t feel appropriate or practical to evaluate such a question yet.
Pandemic pivots aside, what 2020 dining development will make the greatest impact on St. Louis’ restaurant scene? Here I’ll wager a guess: 9 Mile Garden, the food-truck park and entertainment venue that opened last summer in the Affton area.
9 Mile Garden would have been a smart idea even if an outdoor dining space with ample room for spreading out hadn’t become a necessity, even if food trucks hadn’t seen many of their usual haunts empty out as people worked from home.
The appeal is clear: a daily lunch and dinner spot offering a rotating roster of trucks, some of which diners might not have the opportunity to track down elsewhere.
The appeal also seems to be growing. The list of participating trucks curated by 9 Mile Garden managing partner Brian Hardesty (himself co-owner of the first-generation St. Louis food truck Guerrilla Street Food) has increased from around two dozen last year to more than 40 this season. By Ian Froeb
Where 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-390-2806; 9milegarden.com
The kitchen at Liliana’s Italian Kitchen is small — it has only six burners, for example — but during the pandemic it has found a way to stretch to handle dine-in service, delivery orders and customers at the drive-thru window.
“It took some strategy, let’s just put it that way,” owner Tim Pieri says.
He and his wife, Kathy, inherited the drive-thru window from a previous tenant of the South County storefront, and before the pandemic, drive-thru customers accounted for around 20% of Liliana’s business.
At the height of last year’s shutdowns, that figure rose to 80%. Even now, as indoor-dining capacity expands, it remains at about 60%.
For Liliana’s, Pieri says, “the new normal is definitely going to (include) pickup. I’d say it’s probably going to be 50-50 — maybe 60% dining room.” By Ian Froeb
Where Liliana’s Italian Kitchen, 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com
I’ve lived in St. Louis for 18 years now, which still isn’t long enough to take this city’s tap water for granted. I’d offer a cliché like “it’s as clean and fresh as a mountain stream,” but I’d filter a mountain stream before I drank it. By Ian Froeb
“Anyone missing a food delivery?”
The question popped up semi-regularly over the past year on neighborhood message boards. A neighbor opens the front door, looks down and discovers a plastic bag containing Styrofoam containers of cashew chicken or fried rice. Or sometimes, several bags with an entire grocery order.
Efforts to find rightful owners turn into a who-ordered-it mystery (“Did you look for a name on the order? The first two initials? Did somebody mix up the house number?”) that occasionally ends with a reunion — or the sharing of grocery spoils (“I don’t do Brussels sprouts”).
Hey, we get that food-delivery people are a harried bunch.
But sometimes, there is such a thing as a free lunch. By Valerie Schremp Hahn