Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In series in July on the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot featured Brad Paisley, El Monstero and Nelly
Reservations • Tickets were required in advance
Hours • Traditional early-evening concert times
Capacity • Space was available for 1,000 cars, with up to four people per car
PPE • Masks required when concertgoers left their tailgate area to visit the restroom
After Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s 2020 season was lost to the pandemic, Live Nation came up with its Live From the Drive-In series. The three sold-out concerts allowed concertgoers to watch from their vehicle or from the adjacent parking space; the other space was for social distancing. The shows came off well, though there was a noticeable energy disconnect between the artists and the fans; applause was barely audible and was replaced by horn honking. The nights were fun, though the series is not expected to return for additional shows this summer. By Kevin C. Johnson
Review: Brad Paisley assures "we're never going to forget this" at drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Review: Nelly — with St. Lunatics — pulls off drive-in show for 20th anniversary of "Country Grammar"
