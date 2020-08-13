You have permission to edit this article.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series

Fans watch El Monstero's Live From the Drive-In show July 11, 2020, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

 Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series

El Monstero performs July 11, 2020, as part of Live From the Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In series in July on the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot featured Brad Paisley, El Monstero and Nelly

Reservations • Tickets were required in advance

Hours • Traditional early-evening concert times

Capacity • Space was available for 1,000 cars, with up to four people per car

PPE • Masks required when concertgoers left their tailgate area to visit the restroom

After Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s 2020 season was lost to the pandemic, Live Nation came up with its Live From the Drive-In series. The three sold-out concerts allowed concertgoers to watch from their vehicle or from the adjacent parking space; the other space was for social distancing. The shows came off well, though there was a noticeable energy disconnect between the artists and the fans; applause was barely audible and was replaced by horn honking. The nights were fun, though the series is not expected to return for additional shows this summer. By Kevin C. Johnson

Review: El Monstero brings its Pink Floyd magic back to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for drive-in concert

Review: Brad Paisley assures "we're never going to forget this" at drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Review: Nelly — with St. Lunatics — pulls off drive-in show for 20th anniversary of "Country Grammar"

