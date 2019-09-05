When 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland • How much $5, free for children 12 and under; $10 for three days • More info highlandilhistory.org/harvestdays.html
Celebrating its 32nd year, Homestead Harvest Days provide the opportunity to visit the home of Louis Latzer, known as “the father of Pet Milk,” and celebrate and learn about America’s farming history. Watch parades of farming equipment, see living history groups, take pony rides, enjoy live music and food, and tour a 30-foot diorama that shows how Pet Milk is made. The Parade of Power will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. By Valerie Schremp Hahn