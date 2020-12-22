Homicides soar

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber going off,” said a neighbor who has learned to distinguish such things.
On Jan. 2, the toll rose to five killed by gunfire. The year 2019 had ended with 194 homicides, the second-highest of the decade. January was a bad start for another bloody year.
As 2020 comes to an end, there have been 251 homicides in the city, rivaling the record of 267 killings in 1993 during the “crack wars,” when the city population was almost 20% larger.
There were 53 killings in July, a record for that month. As bodies accumulated, members of law enforcement, university faculties, social agencies and activist groups offered theories — job losses due to COVID, too many guns and drug deals, overworked police, inadequate prosecution, rising homicide rates nationwide, racism, disrespect for life. St. Louis police Chief John Hayden ascribed to a “perfect storm” of factors.
Compounding frustration was the low rate of solving these murders, at less than 30%. Detectives said the pandemic exacerbated the usual reluctance of witnesses to talk; residents did not want to interact with police.
St. Louis is a perennial national leader in homicides, partly because of a self-inflicted statistical oddity. The “Great Divorce” of 1876, forever splitting St. Louis city from county, prevented the city from enlarging its boundaries. Adding the county’s nearly 1 million people would greatly reduce the murder rate. That is of no comfort to victims’ families.
Across the city’s 62 square miles, 11 of its 54 neighborhoods had seven or more homicides each in 2020. Walnut Park, in far northwest city, accounted for at least 25. There were none in 27 neighborhoods. More than half of the victims were 29 or younger, and about 90% were Black.
In 2020, the city rolled out its $7 million Cure Violence street-intervention program, designed to reduce conflicts before the guns are drawn. In another initiative, the feds hit town with 50 agents to help overworked city cops. Civic leaders met. More shots were fired.
The year has five days to go.
50 YEARS OF ST. LOUIS HOMICIDES
|YEAR
|POPULATION
|HOMICIDES
|RATE PER 100K
|1970
|622,236
|266
|42.7
|1971
|602,600
|220
|36.5
|1972
|579,600
|205
|35.4
|1973
|539,300
|215
|39.9
|1974
|530,800
|202
|38.1
|1975
|514,000
|241
|46.9
|1976
|505,300
|224
|44.3
|1977
|486,800
|195
|40.1
|1978
|470,900
|211
|44.8
|1979
|457,500
|265
|57.9
|1980
|450,790
|225
|49.9
|1981
|454,166
|264
|58.1
|1982
|455,362
|226
|49.6
|1983
|457,262
|152
|33.2
|1984
|442,528
|128
|28.9
|1985
|431,109
|169
|39.2
|1986
|434,298
|195
|44.9
|1987
|429,414
|153
|35.6
|1988
|425,187
|140
|32.9
|1989
|405,066
|158
|39.0
|1990
|396,685
|177
|44.6
|1991
|399,858
|260
|65.0
|1992
|402,573
|231
|57.4
|1993
|387,053
|267
|69.0
|1994
|390,437
|248
|63.5
|1995
|371,425
|204
|54.9
|1996
|374,041
|166
|44.4
|1997
|377,221
|153
|40.6
|1998
|344,153
|113
|32.8
|1999
|340,836
|130
|38.1
|2000
|348,189
|123
|35.3
|2001
|350,336
|148
|42.2
|2002
|353,004
|113
|32.0
|2003
|340,256
|74
|21.7
|2004
|335,143
|114
|34.0
|2005
|346,005
|131
|37.9
|2006
|346,879
|129
|37.2
|2007
|348,197
|138
|39.6
|2008
|356,204
|167
|46.9
|2009
|355,208
|143
|40.3
|2010
|355,151
|144
|40.5
|2011
|320,454
|113
|35.3
|2012
|318,667
|113
|35.5
|2013
|318,416
|120
|37.7
|2014
|318,574
|159
|49.9
|2015
|317,095
|188
|59.3
|2016
|314,507
|188
|59.8
|2017
|308,636
|205
|66.4
|2018
|302,838
|186
|61.4
|2019
|300,576
|194
|64.5
|2020
|unknown
|252 *
|83.8 **
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating