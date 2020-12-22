 Skip to main content
Homicides soar
Homicides soar

3 people shot, 2 fatally, in North Pointe neighborhood

A St. Louis police officer strings crime scene tape as the sun sets in the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue, west of Riverview, where two men were shot to death and a third injured in the North Pointe neighborhood on Monday, July 27, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber going off,” said a neighbor who has learned to distinguish such things.

On Jan. 2, the toll rose to five killed by gunfire. The year 2019 had ended with 194 homicides, the second-highest of the decade. January was a bad start for another bloody year.

As 2020 comes to an end, there have been 251  homicides in the city, rivaling the record of 267 killings in 1993 during the “crack wars,” when the city population was almost 20% larger.

There were 53 killings in July, a record for that month. As bodies accumulated, members of law enforcement, university faculties, social agencies and activist groups offered theories — job losses due to COVID, too many guns and drug deals, overworked police, inadequate prosecution, rising homicide rates nationwide, racism, disrespect for life. St. Louis police Chief John Hayden ascribed to a “perfect storm” of factors.

Compounding frustration was the low rate of solving these murders, at less than 30%. Detectives said the pandemic exacerbated the usual reluctance of witnesses to talk; residents did not want to interact with police.

St. Louis is a perennial national leader in homicides, partly because of a self-inflicted statistical oddity. The “Great Divorce” of 1876, forever splitting St. Louis city from county, prevented the city from enlarging its boundaries. Adding the county’s nearly 1 million people would greatly reduce the murder rate. That is of no comfort to victims’ families.

Across the city’s 62 square miles, 11 of its 54 neighborhoods had seven or more homicides each in 2020. Walnut Park, in far northwest city, accounted for at least 25. There were none in 27 neighborhoods. More than half of the victims were 29 or younger, and about 90% were Black.

In 2020, the city rolled out its $7 million Cure Violence street-intervention program, designed to reduce conflicts before the guns are drawn. In another initiative, the feds hit town with 50 agents to help overworked city cops. Civic leaders met. More shots were fired.

The year has five days to go.

50 YEARS OF ST. LOUIS HOMICIDES

* As of Dec. 21 |** Calculated using the 2019 population estimate. The 2020 rate will continue to increase as more homicides are recorded. The 2020 census results will be released in spring 2021. Sources: St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives; St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

﻿YEAR POPULATION HOMICIDES RATE PER 100K
1970 622,236 266 42.7
1971 602,600 220 36.5
1972 579,600 205 35.4
1973 539,300 215 39.9
1974 530,800 202 38.1
1975 514,000 241 46.9
1976 505,300 224 44.3
1977 486,800 195 40.1
1978 470,900 211 44.8
1979 457,500 265 57.9
1980 450,790 225 49.9
1981 454,166 264 58.1
1982 455,362 226 49.6
1983 457,262 152 33.2
1984 442,528 128 28.9
1985 431,109 169 39.2
1986 434,298 195 44.9
1987 429,414 153 35.6
1988 425,187 140 32.9
1989 405,066 158 39.0
1990 396,685 177 44.6
1991 399,858 260 65.0
1992 402,573 231 57.4
1993 387,053 267 69.0
1994 390,437 248 63.5
1995 371,425 204 54.9
1996 374,041 166 44.4
1997 377,221 153 40.6
1998 344,153 113 32.8
1999 340,836 130 38.1
2000 348,189 123 35.3
2001 350,336 148 42.2
2002 353,004 113 32.0
2003 340,256 74 21.7
2004 335,143 114 34.0
2005 346,005 131 37.9
2006 346,879 129 37.2
2007 348,197 138 39.6
2008 356,204 167 46.9
2009 355,208 143 40.3
2010 355,151 144 40.5
2011 320,454 113 35.3
2012 318,667 113 35.5
2013 318,416 120 37.7
2014 318,574 159 49.9
2015 317,095 188 59.3
2016 314,507 188 59.8
2017 308,636 205 66.4
2018 302,838 186 61.4
2019 300,576 194 64.5
2020 unknown 252 * 83.8 **

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

