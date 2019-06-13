Art Saint Louis
Gallery view: "Honor Awards 2019" at Art Saint Louis June 15-July 18, 2019. Free reception Saturday, June 15, 5-7 p.m. "Honor Awards 2019" features 49 works by ten artists: Favian Anello, Ainura...
When Reception is 5-7 p.m. Saturday; on view through July 18 • Where Art St. Louis Gallery, 1223 Pine Street • How much Free • More info artstlouis.org
Starving for art? Art St. Louis presents "Honor Awards 2019," a collection of 49 photos, paintings, sculptures and more from 10 St. Louis-area artists. Exhibit curator Jessica Mannisi chose the final pieces after examining 150 works from 23 artists featured last year in juried exhibits. By Hanna Holthaus