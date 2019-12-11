A tight menu of vibrantly flavored, artfully plated Mexican fare distinguishes Alta Calle, from sisters Veronica and Dulce Morales and Veronica's son, Steve Suarez. (Tello Carreon, the former chef of the acclaimed Nixta, consulted with Suarez on the menu.) The signature dish might be the pollo alto, chicken cooked sous-vide and then flash-fried and served in a pepián mole verde. Seafood is also a highlight: scallop ceviche in a brilliant aguachile; shrimp tacos on a tortilla coated with Chihuahua and Jack cheese. Don't overlook the vegetable dishes, though, especially the mushroom flautas and the black-bean hummus with both fresh and pickled vegetables.
Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)