Thom Chantharasy showcases the cuisine of his native Laos at his latest venture, Han Lao in Brentwood. (He also owns the Maplewood sushi and ramen restaurant Robata.) The menu offers guidance to newcomers to Lao cuisine: Order sticky rice to go with Lao sausage and the chile paste jeow bong; pair roasted and then flash-fried baby-back ribs with thum muk huong, a funky, sour and intensely spicy mash of green papaya. Other standout dishes include khao poon (ground pork and vermicelli noodles in a pork broth with red-curry paste) and nam khao (fried rice with pickled pork, dried chiles and fresh herbs.
Where 1250 Strassner Drive, Brentwood • More info 314-932-1354; hanlaostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)