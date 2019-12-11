At Morning Glory Diner, Ari Ellis doesn't try to reinvent the classic diner, nor does she approach it with irony. She loves this food, and she is an excellent chef. The result is an appealing storefront on Cherokee Street in Benton Park West. Ellis previously operated the Cut, a sausage stand inside the nearby Fortune Teller Bar, so buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy is a sure bet here. Equally compelling is a plate with buttermilk-brined fried chicken thighs over johnny cakes with butter and syrup. At lunch, the menu expands slightly to include a fried chicken sandwich, a BLT and a griddled burger.
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)