Sides of Seoul restaurant

At Sides of Seoul restaurant in Overland the Spicy Pork Bowl-Bop, a Korean rice bowl, features rice, glass noodles, veggies, spicy pepper paste marinated pork with sweet and spicy sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Photographed at the restaurant Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo by Sid Hastings

Sides of Seoul opened in early 2018, but the Lee family took ownership late last year and changed its format from a focus on prepackaged banchan, soups and other Korean fare to a winning combination of fast-casual service and homestyle Korean cooking. The menu includes an array of gimbap and rice bowls (of the latter, the spicy pork bop is a standout), but don't overlook the soups and stews, especially the fiery kimchi jjigae and the deeply savory seolleongtang, a product of three days' patient cooking. True to its name, Sides of Seoul still sells prepackaged banchan, including its terrific kimchi.

Read Ian Froeb's full review of Sides of Seoul.

Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

