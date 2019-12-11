Sides of Seoul opened in early 2018, but the Lee family took ownership late last year and changed its format from a focus on prepackaged banchan, soups and other Korean fare to a winning combination of fast-casual service and homestyle Korean cooking. The menu includes an array of gimbap and rice bowls (of the latter, the spicy pork bop is a standout), but don't overlook the soups and stews, especially the fiery kimchi jjigae and the deeply savory seolleongtang, a product of three days' patient cooking. True to its name, Sides of Seoul still sells prepackaged banchan, including its terrific kimchi.
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)