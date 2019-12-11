The Last Kitchen is worth visiting just to marvel at the gorgeous lobby of the new Last Hotel inside the old International Shoe Co. building in downtown west. Chef Evy Swoboda makes it a compelling dining destination, too, with a casual bar menu and upscale dinner options. Highlights of the former include boudin ravioli and Buffalou Chicken Bites (the chicken brined, smoked and then battered and fried). Standouts from my dinners were frog legs with red beans and rice seasoned with fermented hot sauce and a dry-aged, pan-seared duck breast with wild-mushroom spaetzle. A Pastaria alum, Swoboda also serves an excellent wood-fired pizza.
Where The Last Kitchen, 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelasthotelstl.com • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily