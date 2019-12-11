Ben Welch traded his small Maryland Heights barbecue restaurant Big Baby Q & Smokehouse for the sprawling Midwestern Meat & Drink downtown, a partnership with the trio behind the nearby Wheelhouse and Start Bar. Welch has brought along the dishes that won the late Big Baby Q acclaim: brisket, pork ribs, pastrami. To this, the Midwestern adds a burger in the modern skinny-and-stacked style and an expansive whiskey list. The standout dish is the weekend-only whole pig's head smoked, cooked confit-style in lard and finished at high heat. You must order this 48 hours in advance, but it is worth planning a trip around.
Where 900 Spruce Street • More info 314-696-2573; midwesternstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday except during major downtown events)