Honorable mentions
Honorable mentions

• Three-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro field hockey player of the year Taryn Tkachuk, playing through a leg injury, scores the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch Villa Duchesne’s Midwest Field Hockey Tournament championship.

• Jack Maher, Althoff High alum, is selected second overall by expansion club Nashville SC in the MLS Draft.

• Cor Jesu Academy alum Niele Ivey is hired as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach.

• Edwardsville High alum A.J. Epenesa is drafted No. 54 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

• Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa comes out of retirement to manage the White Sox.

• Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill and Kolten Wong win Gold Gloves.

• Chaminade alum Jayson Tatum signs a five-year, $195 million deal with the Celtics.

• Illinois swaps football coaches, firing Lovie Smith and hiring Bret Bielema.

• St. Louis FC wins first playoff game before the team's shuttering.

