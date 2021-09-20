Honoring the best writers

 Skip to main content
Arundhati Roy, best-known for her novel "The God of Small Things," will receive the 2022 St. Louis Literary Award in a ceremony April 28 at the Sheldon. The event is free to attend, but reservations are required. The St. Louis Literary Award winners are a who's who of some of the past century's best writers. 

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and the St. Louis Actors' Studio both opened their fall seasons over the weekend. Theater critic Calvin Wilson has reviews of their productions. 

And did you join us Sunday for our Par Tee at Family Golf and Learning Center? Check out a gallery of photos from the event. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

