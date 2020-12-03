Hoop expectations

HEIGHTEND EXPECTATIONS FOR BASKETBALL TIGERS?
QUESTION: Dave, I have not been this excited for both the football team and basketball team in a very long time. How much does last nights win change your view of this basketball team if at all? And how exciting would this years Braggin’ Rights Game be if it could have fans.
MATTER: I picked Mizzou seventh in the SEC, higher than most. I have said all along they could finish anywhere from fifth to 10th. I don't think they're in the top tier of the SEC - Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida and LSU - but maybe they belong in that conversation now. I've watched Kentucky's two losses to Richmond and Kansas. The Cats can't shoot from deep and don't have a point guard. Shorthanded SLU took down LSU. Not a great start for most teams in the conference.
It's still WAY early. Tennessee hasn't played yet. Arkansas could be very good. Maybe Bama, too.
This much I know: If Mizzou wins handily Sunday at Wichita State, the Tigers will be on my radar for my AP Top 25 ballot.
As for the Braggin’ Rights Game, yes, it sure is a shame fans can’t attend, but I give the schools credit for making the game happen. Hopefully it lands in a favorable TV window. Unlike past years, there’s a busy slate of football games on TV next Saturday, so it’s still a mystery when and where the basketball game will air.
