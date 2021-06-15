 Skip to main content
Hope, love and beauty
Hope, love and beauty

Starting this evening, a new documentary about the 2014 events in Ferguson will be available for streaming as part of the Tribeca Festival. Filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu tells our Daniel Neman that "Ferguson Rises" was the result of "a series of miracles." The film lets viewers connect with Michael Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr.

And if you missed last night's season premiere of "BBQ Brawl," don't worry — restaurant critic Ian Froeb recaps the highlights. Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House and David Sandusky of Beast are contestants on the Food Network series.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

