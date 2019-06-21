Description: Horner & Shifrin is a multidisciplinary professional services firm based in St. Louis, with offices in O'Fallon and Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Chicago and O'Fallon, Ill. We offer engineering services in all phases of a project, including design, feasibility, planning, development, and construction administration. In addition to engineering, our in-house capabilities include materials testing, land surveying, GIS mapping and hosting.
Sector: Engineering design consultant
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1933
Employees: 107
Website: hornershifrin.com