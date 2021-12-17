Hotel dining

Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, St. Louis in Clayton (100 Carondelet Plaza) was the most hyped restaurant debut of this or any recent year, an American spinoff of the two-Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy. My meals here didn’t quite live up to such a hallowed reputation, but when Casa Don Alfonso succeeds (eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, beef carpaccio), it does so spectacularly.
Meanwhile, you could easily miss that Café La Vie is open inside the Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton hotel (7730 Bonhomme Avenue), and the restaurant-lounge has a distinctly transient vibe. But chef Michael Frank has serious chops, turning out elegant pork-terrine and roasted-chicken compositions as well as a hefty, swanky burger.