Hotel dining

Casa Don Alfonso at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, St. Louis in Clayton (100 Carondelet Plaza) was the most hyped restaurant debut of this or any recent year, an American spinoff of the two-Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy. My meals here didn’t quite live up to such a hallowed reputation, but when Casa Don Alfonso succeeds (eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, beef carpaccio), it does so spectacularly.