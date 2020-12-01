How can Cardinals be contenders?

QUESTION: You have said the Cardinals are not that far away from being a legitimate World Series contender. How can you say that?
BENFRED: What I said is that they're not that far away -- but that they need to upgrade their offense. That second part is important.
If they don't upgrade their offense, they will still be on the outside looking in.
The Cardinals are a top-10 team in terms of wins (121) the last two seasons.
They have been to the NLCS and a wild-card series in those seasons.
The first season they got swept because their lineup went AWOL against the World Series champs.
The second season they got out-clobbered by the Padres and then shut down by a bullpen game.
All of these were offensive issues.
They pitch well. They defend well. Their manager doesn't miss much and does a lot more good than bad.
They need to get better hitters and get better at hitting.
