How can the youth core reach their potential?

Q: Jordan Kyrou showed flashes of speed and offensive skill last year. Klim Klostin is talked about as another potential top-nine guy, with top-six upside. Along with Robert Thomas, they could form a great youth core going forward. What do you think is their combined potential? And what are the biggest obstacles in the way of them reaching that potential?
A: I believe Kyrou is trying to get there, but he has to fully embrace the Craig Berube game. By that I mean playing defense, digging and battling for pucks, not simply floating around away from the puck. Kostin has an NHL style and the body and temperament to be a physical power forward. I'm a little puzzled by his lack of productivity. I know he entered the AHL — a man's league — at age 18, but he has had three years there now and hasn't posted much in the way of numbers. As for Thomas, he's obviously made the greatest strides. He needs to look for his shot more, and Berube says he needs to take the next step in fitness, playing the 200-foot game, and playing harder.
